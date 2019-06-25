Teenage boy charged with knife and gun offences in Sheffield

A teenage boy has been charged with knife and gun crime offences in Sheffield after being arrested in a city suburb.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 10:17

Officers arrested the 17-year-old in Woodseats Road, Woodseats, on Saturday.

CRIME: Killer on the run 10 months after fatal stabbing in SheffieldHe has been charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, possessing a knife in a public place, possessing a firearm and possessing ammunition.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Woman appeals for CCTV footage after arson attack in Doncaster

LATEST: Patient airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in DoncasterThe teenager, who cannot be named for legal reason, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday.