Woodbourn Road, Attercliffe: Three rushed to hospital after tram crash on busy Sheffield road
Shortly before 5pm yesterday (Sunday, June 22, 2025), emergency services were deployed to the Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road junction in Attercliffe following reports of a collision.
Following requests for information, Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has now provided a statement into the collision.
A YAS spokesperson told The Star: “We were called to an incident on Woodbourn Road in Sheffield at 4.14pm on Sunday afternoon (June 22).
“We sent a number of resources to the scene and one patient was conveyed by air ambulance and two patients via road ambulance to hospital.”
A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed the force intends to release a statement, but was not able to at this time.
Speaking yesterday, a spokesperson for the force provided the following details: “Please be aware that Woodbourn Road is currently closed at the junction with Staniforth Road following a collision involving a tram and a pedestrian.
“Officers are at the scene and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.”
A South Yorkshire Future Trams Ltd spokesperson said: “We can confirm that at approximately 16:15 on Sunday, June 22, 2025, there was a collision involving a tram and a pedestrian on Woodbourn Road.
“Emergency services were quick to attend the scene, and we remain in close contact with the police as we continue to support a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
“We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift and prompt response.”
