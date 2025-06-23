A man is thought to have sustained life-changing injuries following the serious crash on the M1, say police.

Emergency services were called at 1.34pm on Sunday 22 June to reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway of the M1, between junctions 36 (Barnsley South) and 37 (Barnsley North).

The incident involved two vehicles – a grey Cupra Born and a grey Hyundai Tucson.

The drivers of both vehicles, a 52-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, were transported to hospital for treatment.

The man is believed to have suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the collision.

A full closure of the northbound carriageway was put in place while emergency services responded at the scene.

The road was reopened to traffic shortly after 5.20pm.