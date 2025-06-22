Tragedy as man dies after being hit by car - South Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 15:24 BST
Police are appealing for information, witnesses and footage following a fatal collision last night.

Officers were called at 11.30pm (Saturday, 7une 21) following reports that a white Vauxhall Astra GTC had collided with a pedestrian on Bawtry Road in Cantley, near the junction where it meets The Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His family is being supported by officers.

A 31-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and death by dangerous driving.

A man has died in a collision in Doncasterplaceholder image
The road was temporarily closed following the collision but has since been fully reopened.

A police spokesman said: “We are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information or relevant footage to get in touch with us.

“You can report information to us by calling 101 or filling out a form online on our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.”

You can submit footage directly to the investigative team through this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-information-witnesses-and-footage-following-fatal-collision-in-bawtry-road-doncaster.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

