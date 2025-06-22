Police are appealing for information, witnesses and footage following a fatal collision last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called at 11.30pm (Saturday, 7une 21) following reports that a white Vauxhall Astra GTC had collided with a pedestrian on Bawtry Road in Cantley, near the junction where it meets The Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His family is being supported by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 31-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and death by dangerous driving.

A man has died in a collision in Doncaster

The road was temporarily closed following the collision but has since been fully reopened.

A police spokesman said: “We are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information or relevant footage to get in touch with us.

“You can report information to us by calling 101 or filling out a form online on our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can submit footage directly to the investigative team through this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-information-witnesses-and-footage-following-fatal-collision-in-bawtry-road-doncaster.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.