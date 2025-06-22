A pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a tram in Sheffield, police have just revealed.

Shortly before 5pm, emergency services were deployed to the Woodbourn Road/Staniforth Road junction in Attercliffe following reports of a collision.

The junction is closed and motorists and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

Tram services and other public transport is likely to be affected, SYP warned.

In a statement, the force said: “Please be aware that Woodbourn Road is currently closed at the junction with Staniforth Road following a collision involving a tram and a pedestrian.

“Officers are at the scene and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.

“Supertram and other public transport routes are also likely to be affected.

“We will provide further updates when we can.

“Thank you for your patience, cooperation and understanding.”