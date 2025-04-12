Watch: Smoke damage reaches to top floors of Sheffield flat block following severe accidental fire
Two fire engines raced to Exeter Drive in Broomhall yesterday (April 10) after a blaze broke out in a second floor flat.
Neighbours told The Star how flames shot “four or five feet” out the windows and a man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
Now, videos show how the block and surrounding flats were spared devastation.
Photos show how the flat was gutted by the blaze, and smoke damage reaches up three stories to the very roof of the building.
A neighbour who lives several doors down from the flat said how they felt “rough” from breathing smoke overnight.
See the clip above to see how smoke damage from the fire has climbed up the side of the building on Exeter Drive.
