A Sheffield flat block was spared from devastation thanks to the fast response by fire fighters.

Two fire engines raced to Exeter Drive in Broomhall yesterday (April 10) after a blaze broke out in a second floor flat.

A devastating flat fire on Exeter Drive in Sheffield was contained by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue before it could destroy any of its neighbours' homes. Photos and videos show how smoke damage spread to the top floors of the flat block. | National World

Neighbours told The Star how flames shot “four or five feet” out the windows and a man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Now, videos show how the block and surrounding flats were spared devastation.

Photos show how the flat was gutted by the blaze, and smoke damage reaches up three stories to the very roof of the building.

A neighbour who lives several doors down from the flat said how they felt “rough” from breathing smoke overnight.

