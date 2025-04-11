Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A double decker bus caught fire right in the centre of the city centre, forcing passengers to evacuate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) received reports of the blaze on Carver Street at 12.41pm.

By the time they arrived, passengers had already evacuated the First bus vehicle and crews quickly dealt with the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach buses have announced that they are diverting services 6, 52 and 120 via Hanover Way and Eyre Street as travellers await the burnt bus’s removal.

The engine compartment of a double decker bus caught fire, forcing passengers to quickly evacuate as fire services attended the scene. | Finn Smith

A spokesperson for SYFR said: “We were called to a double decker bus on fire at 12:41pm on Carver Street, Sheffield.

“Two fire crews from Central and Rivelin stations attended the incident.

“Everyone was already off the bus when crews arrived and there are no reports of any injuries.

“The accidental fire was in the engine compartment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.