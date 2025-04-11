Carver Street: Double decker bus catches fire in the middle of Sheffield city centre

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 13:54 BST
A double decker bus caught fire right in the centre of the city centre, forcing passengers to evacuate.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) received reports of the blaze on Carver Street at 12.41pm.

By the time they arrived, passengers had already evacuated the First bus vehicle and crews quickly dealt with the situation.

Stagecoach buses have announced that they are diverting services 6, 52 and 120 via Hanover Way and Eyre Street as travellers await the burnt bus’s removal.

The engine compartment of a double decker bus caught fire, forcing passengers to quickly evacuate as fire services attended the scene. | Finn Smith

A spokesperson for SYFR said: “We were called to a double decker bus on fire at 12:41pm on Carver Street, Sheffield.

“Two fire crews from Central and Rivelin stations attended the incident.

“Everyone was already off the bus when crews arrived and there are no reports of any injuries.

“The accidental fire was in the engine compartment.”

