Carver Street: Double decker bus catches fire in the middle of Sheffield city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) received reports of the blaze on Carver Street at 12.41pm.
By the time they arrived, passengers had already evacuated the First bus vehicle and crews quickly dealt with the situation.
Stagecoach buses have announced that they are diverting services 6, 52 and 120 via Hanover Way and Eyre Street as travellers await the burnt bus’s removal.
A spokesperson for SYFR said: “We were called to a double decker bus on fire at 12:41pm on Carver Street, Sheffield.
“Two fire crews from Central and Rivelin stations attended the incident.
“Everyone was already off the bus when crews arrived and there are no reports of any injuries.
“The accidental fire was in the engine compartment.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.