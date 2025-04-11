Sheffield Wednesday talent can take plenty out of final five matches despite in-out campaign
Owls boss Danny Röhl has already laid down the challenge to some of the squad’s less experienced players to earn an opportunity that might not otherwise have been likely in a business end scenario with more jeopardy. But there are those within the more senior ranks that can use these final matches to take momentum into what is likely to be a busy summer - and beyond.
One such name is that of Anthony Musaba, who has struggled to hit the heights of his debut campaign in a difficult second season in English football. The pacey Dutchman, who served as Wednesday’s top scorer last time out, has found himself in and out of the line-up, with injury not having helped his cause in the second half of the effort.
Despite that reality, he has offered eye-catching performances along the way and boasts an impressive contribution of two goals and six assists in just 1,181 minutes of Championship football.
His first start since January came at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening and he was a star of the first half in particular, picking the ball up centrally and using his trademark burst of pace and athleticism to good effect. Wednesday as a whole faded of course and Musaba with it, but signs of an upturned confidence were there.
“We know what he can do for us,” Röhl told The Star. “We saw what he did for us last season, he could not find so much rhythm for us throughout the season, sometimes in and sometimes out. Today was a good reaction, some good moments. But then even after 70 minutes, you know. He can at the moment play 90 minutes because he has no rhythm, but these are small pieces of the house to go with the group. To make this step you need some more momentum.
“I am happy with Musa today, he stepped up again. Compared to last season it has not always been on the highest level but he comes again. Maybe on Saturday it is the first time that my best team of individuals (aside from injured pair Di’Shon Bernard and Max Lowe) could start. That could be fantastic. My team on Saturday will be on fire, I will push them to go again.”
