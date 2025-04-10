Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two fire crews were called to a flat fire in Sheffield this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers raced to Exeter Drive, Broomhall, and found a second floor flat was “well involved,” a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

They added: “One male casualty was transported to hospital believed to be suffering from smoke inhalation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos posed online show flames shooting out of the window of a flat with a huge plume of smoke obscuring the floors above.

A man was taken to hospital after a fire at a flat on Exeter Drive, Broomhall. File pic. | Google

Two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the flames. Two fire engines were still at the scene at 6.30pm on Thursday, April 10.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, the spokesperson added.