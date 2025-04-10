Exeter Drive Broomhall: Man taken to hospital as blaze tears through Sheffield flat
Officers raced to Exeter Drive, Broomhall, and found a second floor flat was “well involved,” a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
They added: “One male casualty was transported to hospital believed to be suffering from smoke inhalation.”
Photos posed online show flames shooting out of the window of a flat with a huge plume of smoke obscuring the floors above.
Two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the flames. Two fire engines were still at the scene at 6.30pm on Thursday, April 10.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, the spokesperson added.
