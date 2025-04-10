Exeter Drive Broomhall: Man taken to hospital as blaze tears through Sheffield flat

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 10th Apr 2025, 18:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two fire crews were called to a flat fire in Sheffield this afternoon.

Officers raced to Exeter Drive, Broomhall, and found a second floor flat was “well involved,” a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

They added: “One male casualty was transported to hospital believed to be suffering from smoke inhalation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Photos posed online show flames shooting out of the window of a flat with a huge plume of smoke obscuring the floors above.

A man was taken to hospital after a fire at a flat on Exeter Drive, Broomhall. File pic.A man was taken to hospital after a fire at a flat on Exeter Drive, Broomhall. File pic.
A man was taken to hospital after a fire at a flat on Exeter Drive, Broomhall. File pic. | Google

Keep up to date on everything happening in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox

Two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the flames. Two fire engines were still at the scene at 6.30pm on Thursday, April 10.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, the spokesperson added.

Related topics:SheffieldFireHospitalSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice