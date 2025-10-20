"Urgent" police search mounted for missing Claude, who may be in Rotherham

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Police are urgently trying to locate missing male Claude, who is known to frequent Rotherham, as officers say they are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Claude is from Nottinghamshire, but has links to Rotherham.

Nottinghamshire Police has shared an appeal asking for the public’s help to find Claude.

A spokesperson said this morning (Monday, October 20, 2025): “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

“Claude was last seen in the Gringley on the Hill area at around 10.30am on Sunday 19 October 2025.

“He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green and grey long sleeved t shirt which has a white collar, and dark jeans.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “Can you help our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police find missing Claude?

“He is known to frequent Rotherham.”

Anyone who has seen Claude or have any information on his whereabouts, is asked to please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 548 of October 19, 2025.

