A man quizzed on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman has now been released on bail, police confirmed this morning.

The woman was found dead at a property in Ox Close Avenue in Kimberworth Park, Rotherham in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 18, 2025).

Her death is being treated as “unexplained,” but a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the woman’s murder, and was quizzed over the weekend.

Speaking this morning (Monday, October 20, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man has subsequently been released on bail “pending further enquiries.”

The spokesperson also said the force does not “have any plans at this moment to name the woman involved.”

A statement issued by the force on Saturday, concerning the woman’s death, reads: “We were called by the ambulance service at 12.22am earlier today following a report of a 35-year-old woman sadly found deceased in a property in Ox Close Avenue.

“Her family has been informed and are being supported by our officers.”

A scene remained in place on Ox Close Avenue for much of Saturday, as officers carried out enquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 15 of October 18, 2025, or get in touch via their website.

If you wish to report information anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report via their website.