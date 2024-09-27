Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is seriously injured in hospital today, after a horrific crash which closed a busy Sheffield road today.

Both the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene this morning after the collision, involving a motorbike and a van.

Tyler Street, in Wincobank, just a few hundred metres from Meadowhall, was closed for several hours, while emergency services dealt with the incident, which happened near its junction with Barrow Road.

The junction of Barrow Road and Tyler Street, where the collision happened. Photo: Google | Google

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement explaining details of the crash.

They said: “We were made aware by the ambulance service around 7.50am this morning (Friday 27 September), to reports of a road traffic collision on Tyler Street in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a blue Ford Transit and a grey Suzuki motorcycle were involved in the collision.

“A 54-year-old man has been taken to hospital with injuries thought to be serious, but not life threatening or life changing.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service added: “We received an emergency call at 07.44 this morning (Friday 27 September) to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Barrow Road, near Meadowhall.

“A number of our resources were dispatched to the scene, including a critical care paramedic, one ambulance and a team leader. One patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

The junction of Tyler Street and Barrow Road was closed.

But police say the road closures have now been lifted.

Traffic, including the local bus services, was diverted while the emergency services carried out their work.