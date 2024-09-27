Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic has been diverted this morning after a ‘police incident’ near Meadowhall.

Emergency services have been reported as being called after the incident, which is said to have happened on Barrow Road, this morning, near Wincobank.

South Yorkshire Police, as well as other emergency services, have been approached for more information.

Bus company Stagecoach said: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) on Barrow Road, our 137 services are diverting via Meadowhall Road and Blackburn Road in both directions. Due to traffic we will not be serving Standon Crescent.”

AA Roadwatch described the road closure as a police incident, said said there was queuing traffic.

They said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on B6082 Ecclesfield Road both ways from Jenkin Road to Fife Street. Congestion to Jenkin Road and Newman Road as traffic diverts.”