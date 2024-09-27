Wincobank crash: Traffic jams and diversions after 'police incident' crash near Meadowhall, Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services have been reported as being called after the incident, which is said to have happened on Barrow Road, this morning, near Wincobank.
South Yorkshire Police, as well as other emergency services, have been approached for more information.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
Bus company Stagecoach said: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) on Barrow Road, our 137 services are diverting via Meadowhall Road and Blackburn Road in both directions. Due to traffic we will not be serving Standon Crescent.”
AA Roadwatch described the road closure as a police incident, said said there was queuing traffic.
They said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on B6082 Ecclesfield Road both ways from Jenkin Road to Fife Street. Congestion to Jenkin Road and Newman Road as traffic diverts.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.