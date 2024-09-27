Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services say a woman hurt in a collision on the A57 near Rotherham is fighting for her life in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police have said in a statement that the woman, who was driving a Toyota Corolla between Todwick roundabout and Mill Lane, suffered life threatening injuries in a head on collision.

Police are now appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened on Thursday morning.

Worksop Road closed at Anston following a serious RTC. Police say a woman suffered life threatening injuries. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

Officers said this morning the woman remains in a critical condition in hospital, and that no one had been arrested in connection to the incident.

They said in a statement: “We were called to the A57 at 8.47 (Thursday, 26 September) following reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“It is reported a grey Toyota Corolla travelling along the A57 towards Anston was in collision with a black Ford Transit van travelling in the opposite direction.

“The collision is reported to have happened between Todwick roundabout and Mill Lane, near the garden centre.

“The driver of the Ford Transit van, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries and has since been discharged.

“The driver of the Toyota, a 45-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital where she remains and is being treated for injuries which are currently being described as life-threatening.”

Officers say they would now like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information, call 101 and quote incident number 160 of September 26, 2024.