A woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a severe crash in South Yorkshire that saw all emergency services at the scene.

The A57 between Kiveton Lane and Mill Lane, near Anston and Todwick, remains closed this afternoon (3.50pm) following the two-vehicle collision at around 8.45am today (September 26).

Witnesses this morning reported seeing all emergency services at the scene, including two air ambulances.

Worksop Road closed at Anston following a serious RTC. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the collision involved a black Ford Transit van and a grey Toyota Corolla.

A spokesperson said: “A woman has been taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A man has been taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which are not described as life-threatening.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and Sheffield Road is currently closed in both directions.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said two fire engines were needed at the scene and a casualty had to be freed from the Ford Transit van.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service also confirmed they dispatched two helicopters to the scene, but both casualties in the crash were taken to hospital by land ambulances - one to Rotherham Hospital and one to Northern General Hospital.