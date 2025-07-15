Tunwell Avenue: Teenage boy rushed to hospital after collision involving e-bike in Sheffield neighbourhood
A Sheffield street was sealed off last night for hours after a boy was seriously injured in a crash reportedly involving an e-bike.
Tunwell Avenue, off High Greave, Ecclesfield, was cordoned off by police following the collision at around 6.30pm on Monday (July 14).
Residents told The Star two ambulances and at least seven police cars were called to the scene.
Police tape was visible thos morning at the entrance to a ginnel leading to nearby Tunwell Park, where an air ambulance also landed following the incident.
A resident said an ambulance left the scene under police escort.
Officers left at around 12.30am.
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
More to follow.
