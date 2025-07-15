Police were called after the occupants of a car fled the scene after their vehicle was involved in a hit and run on a Sheffield street.

Emergency services were called after the late night crash happened involving four cars on Fir Vale Road, Fir Vale - three of which were parked.

The people who ran from the scene were in the only car which was moving.

There are no reports of injuries as a result of the crash.

South Yorkshire Police are now investigating the incident.

They told The Star: “At 11.27pm on Friday (11 July), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Fir Vale Road in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a white Audi A3 was involved in a collision of a stationary black Hyundai IX35, silver Toyota Aygo, and grey Mercedes Vito, causing damage to the vehicles.”

“It is further reported that the occupants of the Audi ran from the location.”

Police say they have recovered the Audi, and enquiries are ongoing to identify the individuals involved in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1370 of July 11, 2025.