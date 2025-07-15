Sheffield retro: 21 popular city centre pubs which have been demolished

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 15th Jul 2025, 06:45 BST

Sheffield is blessed with some amazing pubs, but it has lost many wonderful watering holes over the years too.

Some have been converted into shops and homes, among other uses, but many have sadly been razed to the ground.

This retro photo gallery takes a look back at some of the much-missed pubs around Sheffield city centre which have closed and been demolished over the years.

The dust has barely settled since the wrecking ball swung at some of these watering holes, while there are others which only people with particularly long memories will remember.

How many of these lost Sheffield pubs do you remember, and are there any which hold particularly happy memories for you?

The Elephant Inn, at Fitzalan Square, pictured in August 1969

1. Elephant Inn

The Elephant Inn, at Fitzalan Square, pictured in August 1969 | Picture Sheffield/Mr. Brightman Photo: Picture Sheffield/Mr. Brightman

Photo Sales
The Albert pub, on the corner of Cambridge Street and Division Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1978, shortly before it was demolished. The site is now home to a Yates bar.

2. The Albert

The Albert pub, on the corner of Cambridge Street and Division Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1978, shortly before it was demolished. The site is now home to a Yates bar. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Pump Tavern, at the junction of Cumberland Way and Earl Street, Sheffield city centre, is pictured here in May 1991. It was demolished to make way for the Moor Market.

3. The Pump

The Pump Tavern, at the junction of Cumberland Way and Earl Street, Sheffield city centre, is pictured here in May 1991. It was demolished to make way for the Moor Market. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Market Tavern pub (formerly Rotherham House), on Exchange Street, Sheffield city centre, in May 1987. It was controversially demolished in 2024.

4. Market Tavern

The Market Tavern pub (formerly Rotherham House), on Exchange Street, Sheffield city centre, in May 1987. It was controversially demolished in 2024. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPubsMemoriesNostalgiaPhoto memoriesBoost
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice