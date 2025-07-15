Some have been converted into shops and homes, among other uses, but many have sadly been razed to the ground.

This retro photo gallery takes a look back at some of the much-missed pubs around Sheffield city centre which have closed and been demolished over the years.

The dust has barely settled since the wrecking ball swung at some of these watering holes, while there are others which only people with particularly long memories will remember.

How many of these lost Sheffield pubs do you remember, and are there any which hold particularly happy memories for you?

1 . Elephant Inn The Elephant Inn, at Fitzalan Square, pictured in August 1969 | Picture Sheffield/Mr. Brightman

2 . The Albert The Albert pub, on the corner of Cambridge Street and Division Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1978, shortly before it was demolished. The site is now home to a Yates bar. | Picture Sheffield

3 . The Pump The Pump Tavern, at the junction of Cumberland Way and Earl Street, Sheffield city centre, is pictured here in May 1991. It was demolished to make way for the Moor Market. | Picture Sheffield