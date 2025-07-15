Outwood Academy City: Children suspended in row over boys being banned from wearing shorts during heatwave
It is claimed that some boys were suspended from Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke yesterday for breaching uniform rules by turning up in shorts due to high temperatures and staging a protest outside the premises.
Today a group of students are planning another protest at the school gates.
Outwood Academy City has opted against providing a statement.
The decision to suspend a number of boys yesterday came after growing concerns from parents of pupils over the school’s uniform policy.
One parent has previously told The Star that boys who wear shorts to school could be sent home or placed in a ‘reflection room’.
Some have called the rule 'sexist' as there is nothing prohibiting girls from wearing skirts.
Sara Compson, who’s son Derion attends the school, has also raised concerns about her son’s health, as he is a type 1 diabetic.
Excess heat, like those experienced in the recent heatwaves which have seen temperatures rise to around 30 degrees, can cause blood sugar levels to fluctuate and increase the risk of dehydration which can lead to serious complications, including diabetic ketoacidosis.
Due to these issues, a group of pupils at the school, including Derion, organised a small protest on Monday, July 14, showing up in shorts and standing outside the building.
They have subsequently been hit with a three day suspension, each being told to attend different Outwood Academies - including one in Worksop - until Friday, July 18, it is claimed.
“I’m absolutely fuming,” Sara told The Star.
“If it’s okay for staff to be striking and standing outside of school for what they believe, why can’t the kids?
“All the parents are absolutely fuming.
“My type 1 diabetic son was sent to Springs Academy - how’s he meant to go there? It’s a school where he doesn’t know where the medical room is or what to do if there’s a problem.”
It is understood that around 10 pupils received this punishment, with parents being told it’s their responsibility to ensure they are able to travel to their newly assigned schools.
In an email seen by The Star, principal Emily Rosaman told parents that the pupils’ protest was ‘not an acceptable way to raise concerns at our academy’.
The email continues: “Your child’s actions today are considered to have brought the good name of the academy into question. As a result, they have been issued with a three-day off-site direction (OSD).
“This decision is in line with our behaviour policy and current legislation, which allows academies to direct students off-site for a maximum of three days regardless of parental agreement.
“Please be aware that under current guidance, you have a duty to ensure your child is not present in a public place during school hours on these dates unless there is a reasonable justification. Failure to comply may result in prosecution or a penalty notice. It would be your responsibility to demonstrate any reasonable justification.”
