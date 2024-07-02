Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley’s most congested roads have been listed using government data – and drivers face delays of almost a minute per every mile travelled in some hotspots.

New Government data shows how many seconds drivers were held up per mile on average across South Yorkshire’s roads in 2023.

The road with the longest delays in the borough was the A6133, which spans Broadway, Park Road and Cemetery Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers using the A6133 face a wait of 52.8 seconds per mile travelled.

Congestion on Old Mill Lane

This is followed by the A633, which takes motorists from Wombwell to Stairfoot Roundabout, at an average of 49.7 seconds’ delay per mile.

The A61 Old Mill Lane came third in Barnsley, with an average delay of 45.4 seconds per mile travelled – an increase of five seconds since 2019.

The A635 came third, with an average delay of 31.1 seconds.

A number of schemes are underway to ease congestion at pinch points in the borough, including Stairfoot Roundabout and Old Mill Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BMBC unveiled a two-year plan to improve waiting times at Stairfoot Roundabout earlier this year, including adding a third lane to the Grange Lane entry and exit, allowing all vehicles to use the bus lanes on Doncaster Road and Bleachcroft Way, and straightening the approach to the roundabout from Wombwell Lane/Bleachcroft Way.

An extra lane will also be added to the south east section of the roundabout on Wombwell Lane, and the Trans Pennine bridge over Grange Lane will be replaced.

Construction is anticipated to begin in February 2025, with the project due for completion in February 2027.

Works on Old Mill Lane have already begun to add two more lanes at the bottleneck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cycle and pedestrian path on either side of the carriageway will also be installed, and the bridge over the River Dearne will be widened by approximately 7m to accommodate the additional lanes.

A planning report states that the scheme is needed because the stretch suffers from “congestion, significant delay and journey time variation for buses and general traffic”.