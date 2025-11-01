Emergency services are at the scene of a “nightmare junction” in Aughton following a serious collision this morning.

Photos show how a black car is in ruins at the junction of Treeton Lane and Ulley Lane following a crash sometime before 10am today (November 1).

It is understood as many as three ambulances and six police cars are at the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident. South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

Ulley Lane and Treeton Lane is an infamous accident blackspot, with residents venting their anger on social media about the “nightmare junction.”

In May 2025, it was reported a total of seven collisions have been recorded by South Yorkshire Police at the crossroads 2019, with five result in injury.

The crossroads are where Treeton Lane and Ulley Lane meet the 60mph Pleasley Road.

MP for Rother Valley Jake Richards, as well as former MP Alexander Stafford, have both campaigned for new traffic measures at the hotspot.

However, highways bosses at RMBC said in May that although they understood the community’s concerns, the authority ‘does not have plans in place to make changes to the junction,’ due to ‘limited funding and resources’.

An Aughton resident told The Star today: “This junction is a death trap.

"You take your life into your own hands every time you use it especially during rush hour.

"I've been driving for over 30 years and I absolutely dread having to use this junction.

"Queues quickly build up if you are travelling from Treeton and want to turn right or go straight over so you feel under pressure.

"Waiting for someone to die before the junction is changed is going to be too late. We need action now.

"The former MP launched a petition for changes but nothing ever happened. Is Sarah Champion going to fight for Rotherham Council to put their hands in their pockets and put lives before money?"