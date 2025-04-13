Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An MP has set his sights on a dangerous crossroads that’s been the heart of debate for years now.

Residents have been campaigning for changes at the ‘nightmare’ crossroads between Pleasley Road, Treeton Lane and Ulley Lane in Aughton over the past few years.

Locals claim there are often crashes at the junction and regular queues, particularly if there are incidents on the nearby motorway network and motorists are looking for alternative routes.

And only a short distance away is the junction at the Robin Hood Inn pub, where cars are also frequently unable to turn out of Aston Lane onto the same main road.

MP Jake Richards is investigating a Treeton Junction, which has been described as dangerous by locals. | Google Maps

Yet their pleas have regularly fallen on deaf ears, as despite acknowledgement of these concerns Rotherham Council have failed to implement any changes.

Last year, the former Conservative MP for Rother Valley, Alexander Stafford, began a petition pushing the council to make changes and described the response as ‘seriously lacking’.

Following last July’s election Stafford lost his seat to Labour’s Jake Richards, who has now picked up the torch for locals.

He told The Star: "I know the Treeton crossroads has been a longstanding concern for local residents, and rightly so.

“I’m working closely with the many local stakeholders to explore every possible option.

“Our focus is on delivering real improvements that make a tangible difference to road safety and the daily lives of those who use this route."

Though the local council continue to cite funding issues as the main obstacle.

Andrew Bramidge, strategic director, of regeneration and environment at Rotherham Council, said: “We understand and appreciate the community’s concerns around the Treeton junction at Aughton.

“However, due to limited funding and resources, the council currently does not have plans in place to make changes to the junction.

“We continue to listen to the representations being made and will consider whether improvements might be possible going forwards.

“We receive lots of feedback for changes to our highways every year.

“While we try to address and implement as much of that feedback as possible, we must prioritise the changes we can deliver within the funding allocated to us by the government and within the restrictions on how that funding can be used.”

