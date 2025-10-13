A local MP has said that proposed solar developments will have a ‘profoundly negative’ impact on the community if approved.

The Whitestone Solar Farm development is currently undergoing its second round of consultation, as public views are considered for what could be South Yorkshire’s biggest new energy development.

Spread across three plots of land in Rotherham and Doncaster, the solar farm and associated infrastructure will take up around 3,400 acres of land.

The locations were chosen as it allows connection to the National Grid through Brinsworth, with storage batteries capable of holding 750MW - enough to power 250,000 homes.

However, objectors have opposed the large swathes of agricultural land chosen and noted the potential negative affect such a large development could have on quieter, rural areas.

Rother Valley MP Jake Lodge has already publicly voiced his objection, and now fellow Labour MP Sarah Champion has joined in.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has objected to the proposed Whitestone Solar Farm development, which could take up 3,400 acres of land across South Yorkshire. | Getty Images

In a publicly released letter, the Rotherham MP wrote: “I am writing to you in my capacity as the Member of Parliament for Rotherham to register my objections to the proposed Whitestone Solar Farm development.

“The proposal will see substantial areas of agricultural land within my constituency developed, principally land to the North East of Treeton. The project will also involve infrastructure installation in neighbouring Brinsworth, also within my constituency, where the Solar Farm will connect to the grid at a new substation also currently under development. Given the vast scale of the broader proposed development, my constituents will also suffer the loss of large areas of open countryside neighbouring the Rotherham constituency.

“Whitestone 2, which encompasses Treeton, will cover a staggering 1,816 acres, more than half of the 3,400 acres involved in the broader Whitestone project. This is productive, agricultural land, which is at a premium in Rotherham, a primarily urban constituency. The loss of valuable green space will have a serious adverse effect on my constituents, not only those in Treeton and Brinsworth, but those throughout Rotherham who are currently able to access and enjoy the area.

“Losing such substantial areas of agricultural land in the area will have a profound impact upon local food production, something I strongly believe should be encouraged.”

Additionally, she claims that consultations have so far been lacklustre, believing they failed to properly involve her constituents and have been placed in too short a period of time.

She continued: “I must also place on the record my severe disappointment at the manner in which consultation with my constituents has been conducted.

“During the initial, non-statutory consultation, no public meeting with Treeton residents took place. Initial plans for the current consultation also failed to include events in Treeton, despite both myself and the Parish Council having stated that these were essential. Whilst I understand that an engagement event has ultimately been scheduled, this came about only as a result of my own insistence and will therefore be at short notice.

“Neighbouring Brinsworth has received no engagement of which I am aware. It is troubling that, despite the huge significance of the project for the local area, in my experience, public knowledge of the proposal remains limited. This is exacerbated by the short period in which consultation is taking place, running for just six weeks.”

She also raises concerns with how Whitestone will conflict with other developments, such as the ‘Waverley development’ which has seen 4,000 homes constructed near Treeton.

Collectively, she claims that this is contributing to a large loss of green space and is likely to put strain on the traffic infrastructure.

“Unlike other areas within my constituency, Treeton is by character a village,” she added.

“Its geography has left it somewhat separated from neighbouring communities and it has been, to a degree, preserved from urban sprawl.

“The cumulative impact of local developments, particularly Whitestone, place this at risk. Given the lifespan envisaged for the solar farm, the project would likely last for the whole lives of many local residents, with the village's character irretrievably lost.

“These objections focus primarily upon proposals in or immediately adjacent to my constituency. However, I also have serious concerns about the impact on the wider region. The Whitestone project dwarves existing solar farms. It involves the loss, for generations, of vast areas of green space and agricultural land across much of South Yorkshire.

“In view of the profoundly negative impact of the proposals on my constituents, the failure to offer mitigation following previous consultations and the lack of adequate engagement proportional to the huge scale of the project, I cannot support the proposals in their current form.”