Highways bosses at Rotherham Council say they do not have the resources to implement changes at a junction branded a ‘massive problem’ by an MP.

A total of seven collisions have been recorded by South Yorkshire Police at the Treeton/ Ulley crossroads at Aughton since 2019, according to figures revealed under a Freedom of Information Request.

Of these recorded incidents, five resulted in injuries while two were classified as non-injury collisions.

Jake Richards, MP for Rother Valley, says the junctions where Treeton Lane and Ulley Lane meet the 60mph Pleasley Road is a ‘massive problem’, and has called for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to implement safety measures such as traffic lights, a roundabout and speed restrictions.

However, highways bosses at RMBC say that although they understand the community’s concerns, the authority ‘does not have plans in place to make changes to the junction,’ due to ‘limited funding and resources’.

Mr Richards told the local democracy reporting service: “Traffic from Treeton is a massive problem, especially at rush hour, but there has also been a number of accidents at that junction. It is well known, to anyone who uses it, that this stretch of road is a problem.

“I have discussed different options including traffic lights and a roundabout, as well as speed restrictions on the approach to the junction. There can be unintended consequences of such changes to road layouts and designs which could indeed make the matter worse. That is why I am calling on the council to undertake a full and thorough assessment as to what can be done to solve this problem urgently.

“The council have sent through various prospective options for this stretch of road following my request for an assessment. However, this remains top-line, and I now want them to commit to develop fully-formed plans that I can then put to residents. I am determined to try and solve this long-running issue after years of dither and delay.”

Andrew Bramidge, strategic director of regeneration and environment at Rotherham Council, said: “We understand and appreciate the community’s concerns around the Treeton junction at Aughton. However, due to limited funding and resources, the council currently does not have plans in place to make changes to the junction. We continue to listen to the representations being made and will consider whether improvements might be possible going forwards.

“We receive lots of feedback for changes to our highways every year. While we try to address and implement as much of that feedback as possible, we must prioritise the changes we can deliver within the funding allocated to us by the Government and within the restrictions on how that funding can be used.”

“Rotherham Council remains in regular contact with Rother Valley MP Jake Richards regarding concerns raised in relation to the junction.”