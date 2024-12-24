East Bank Road: Tragedy as teenager dies in hospital after Sheffield crash which closed busy road overnight
Yesterday, December 23, a spokesperson for the force revealed an 18-year-old man had suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision - which closed East Bank Road until Tuesday morning.
The force added the man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The crash, involving a black Ford Fiesta, came after a short pursuit with police officers.
On Monday, a police statement said officers believed the car to have been stolen - with the driver attempting to flee police they had encountered in the Hyde Park Walk area of Sheffield.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed after the incident the force had referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as a result of the crash, which they say is “standard” in these circumstances.
Investigators are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident with information, dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
Officers are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the City Road, Park Grange Road, Spring Lane and Northern Avenue areas.
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 367 of December 23, 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
