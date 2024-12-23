Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Sheffield have closed a major road out of the city centre after a crash requiring air ambulance support.

Witnesses have said 12 police cars are blocking off East Bank Road from the junction with Eastern Avenue.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information. However, reporters at the scene have confirmed a crash appears to have taken place including a black car.

One woman told the star people had seen a car travelling at 'about 70mph, and that police appeared to be following it.

An air ambulance has landed off of East Bank Road in Sheffield following a reported crash. | Submitted

She said the car had crashed and rolled over. Then the air ambulance arrived.

One nearby resident say she heard a massive bang between 1.30pm and 2pm. She said: “I thought 'what the hell' s happened?'”

She added: "People use that road as a race track"

Police have closed East Bank Road following a crash. | National World

Images from the scene show police tape stretching across East Bank Road, with a number of emergency vehicles present.

The air ambulance reportedly landed on grassland by Daresbury Road, where traffic is being diverted.

This is a breaking news story. Find updates as they come on thestar.co.uk