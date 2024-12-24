East Bank Road: Cordon lifted on Sheffield road after police pursuit ends in life-threatening crash
East Bank Road was shut by officers just after 1pm on Monday (December 23) after a driver in a black Ford Fiesta reportedly collided with a wall.
South Yorkshire Police revealed in statement the crash came after a short pursuit by officers, and the driver, aged 18, is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The scene was shut overnight while investigators worked.
Police confirmed the road has reopened as of 8am today, Tuesday, December 24.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.