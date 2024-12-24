Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road closure in Sheffield has been lifted after a police pursuit ended in a life-threatening crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Bank Road was shut by officers just after 1pm on Monday (December 23) after a driver in a black Ford Fiesta reportedly collided with a wall.

Video shows the scene after the crash on East Bank Road in Sheffield on December 23. | National World

South Yorkshire Police revealed in statement the crash came after a short pursuit by officers, and the driver, aged 18, is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The scene was shut overnight while investigators worked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed the road has reopened as of 8am today, Tuesday, December 24.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.