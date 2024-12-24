East Bank Road: Cordon lifted on Sheffield road after police pursuit ends in life-threatening crash

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 09:06 GMT
A road closure in Sheffield has been lifted after a police pursuit ended in a life-threatening crash.

East Bank Road was shut by officers just after 1pm on Monday (December 23) after a driver in a black Ford Fiesta reportedly collided with a wall.

Video shows the scene after the crash on East Bank Road in Sheffield on December 23. Video shows the scene after the crash on East Bank Road in Sheffield on December 23.
Video shows the scene after the crash on East Bank Road in Sheffield on December 23. | National World

South Yorkshire Police revealed in statement the crash came after a short pursuit by officers, and the driver, aged 18, is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The scene was shut overnight while investigators worked.

Police confirmed the road has reopened as of 8am today, Tuesday, December 24.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.

