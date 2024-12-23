Teenager hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after Sheffield police pursuit ends in crash
East Bank Road in Sheffield has been closed for much of the afternoon today (December 23, 2024) following the crash, which required air ambulance support.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.
They said: “An investigation is underway following reports of a road traffic collision in Sheffield.
“Today (Monday 23 December) just before 1pm, officers were in the Hyde Park Walk area on a pre-planned operation.
“While in the area, a black Ford Fiesta believed to have been stolen has reacted to the police presence and attempted to flee the scene.
“Following a short pursuit, the driver has collided with a wall. The driver, an 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”
The road closure on East Bank Road, between Eastern Avenue and Berners Road, remains in place at the time of writing.
