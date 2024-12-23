Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after a police pursuit ended in a crash, South Yorkshire Police have said.

East Bank Road in Sheffield has been closed for much of the afternoon today (December 23, 2024) following the crash, which required air ambulance support.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.

They said: “An investigation is underway following reports of a road traffic collision in Sheffield.

Police closed East Bank Road following the crash. | National World

“Today (Monday 23 December) just before 1pm, officers were in the Hyde Park Walk area on a pre-planned operation.

“While in the area, a black Ford Fiesta believed to have been stolen has reacted to the police presence and attempted to flee the scene.

“Following a short pursuit, the driver has collided with a wall. The driver, an 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

The road closure on East Bank Road, between Eastern Avenue and Berners Road, remains in place at the time of writing.