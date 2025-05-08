Warren Vale A633 crash: Air ambulance sent to serious crash as major Rotherham route closed

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 17:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Emergency services have confirmed they have been sent to a serious crash which has closed a major South Yorkshire road.

The air ambulance has been to the scene of the incident, after a collision which happened early this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have confirmed that they have attended a serious incident at the site.

They told The Star: “Ambulance resources, including an ambulance and an air ambulance, attended a serious collision on Warren Vale, Rawmarsh on Thursday afternoon which occurred just after 2pm.”

The AA has described the A633 Warren Vale in Rotherham as closed both ways from the B6090 Wentworth Road to Kilnhurst Road. It also says there is queueing traffic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bus company Stagecoach said earlier that it was diverting its buses after the incident.

Stagecoach said in a statement: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) on Warren Vale our services will be diverting via Haugh Road, Stubbin Road and Wentworth Road in both directions. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️Don’t miss out on the biggest stories throughout 2025 with our breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:RotherhamEmergency servicesStagecoachBusesSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice