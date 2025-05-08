Warren Vale A633 crash: Air ambulance sent to serious crash as major Rotherham route closed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The air ambulance has been to the scene of the incident, after a collision which happened early this afternoon.
Now the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have confirmed that they have attended a serious incident at the site.
They told The Star: “Ambulance resources, including an ambulance and an air ambulance, attended a serious collision on Warren Vale, Rawmarsh on Thursday afternoon which occurred just after 2pm.”
The AA has described the A633 Warren Vale in Rotherham as closed both ways from the B6090 Wentworth Road to Kilnhurst Road. It also says there is queueing traffic.
Bus company Stagecoach said earlier that it was diverting its buses after the incident.
Stagecoach said in a statement: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) on Warren Vale our services will be diverting via Haugh Road, Stubbin Road and Wentworth Road in both directions. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details.
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.