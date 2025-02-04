More than £3m for new bus lanes and junction improvements to speed up travel times

A £3m package of bus infrastructure improvements is set to be introduced between Rotherham and Wath upon Dearne, aimed at improving public transport and reducing travel times.

The plans include the creation of a 900-metre bus lane along the A633 Warren Vale in Rawmarsh, as well as a 100-metre bus lane on the A633 Broad Street in Parkgate, approaching the Taylors Lane roundabout.

The works will also feature a new pedestrian crossing and alterations at the junction of Broad Street and Greasbrough Road to improve traffic flow and safety.

In addition, the project will introduce a new pedestrian crossing and mprovements to the Broad Street and Greasbrough Road junction.

The scheme is expected to improve the reliability and speed of bus services, offering residents of the Dearne Valley better access to education, job, and training opportunities. It will also support South Yorkshire’s first electric bus routes, scheduled for 2024. By encouraging more people to use public transport rather than private cars, the project aims to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and alleviate congestion on busy corridors like the A633 and B6089.

The cost of the project will be covered by a combination of CIL funding (84%), with the remaining 16% contributed by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s capital funding and the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS).

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is a charge imposed on new developments to fund essential local infrastructure projects.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council will oversee the future maintenance of the infrastructure, and all works will take place within the public highway using permitted development rights.

A report to the council’s cabinet states: “The scheme will facilitate trips being made by public transport rather than by car and support the introduction of South Yorkshire’s first electric bus routes on the corridor in 2024.”