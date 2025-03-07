More than £2.4m has been earmarked for a number of transport schemes by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council this year.

A report to the council’s cabinet outlines a number of areas where the money will fund schemes such as bus lanes, pedestrian crossings and road safety initiatives.

Of the funding, more than £200,000 has been earmarked for a new pedestrian crossing on Wath Road.

A further £100,000 has been allocated to design new pedestrian crossings, and although the report does not state where they will be located, it does add that areas where pedestrian safety is a concern will be prioritised.

Additionally, design work is already underway for a new crossing at Brampton Road, Wath, funded by £205,000 carried over from the previous year, and another proposed crossing at Broad Street, Parkgate, is part of the A633 Bus Priority Scheme.

A bus priority scheme on the A633 faced setbacks in 2024/25 after expected funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) was withdrawn.

However, the report outlines that £281,000 has been carried over into the 2025/26 financial year to help fund the scheme.

Additionally, £550,000 saved from the Sheffield Road cycleways project will be used to make improvements at the Ship Hill and Westgate junction as part of a larger regeneration plan.

To help deliver the scheme, including the bus priority measures and the pedestrian crossing at Broad Street, Parkgate, an extra £400,000 in funding is being recommended. Design work will continue on other parts of the project, such as a proposed bus lane on Warren Vale, but the final delivery of these plans will depend on securing future funding.

To improve road safety, RMBC has set aside £80,000 to study traffic collision trends and patterns across the borough. This new approach aims to identify more suitable ways to reduce accidents, as previous methods have not been effective. No further capital works will be carried out until the results of this study are available.

Funding for road safety projects in Wath and Rawmarsh will be redirected to new projects in these areas, after feasibility studies found ‘no viable affordable solution’.

Rotherham’s efforts to improve air quality remain on track, with projects aimed at meeting air quality legislation successfully completed in 2022, well under budget. A remaining sum of £874,451 is allocated for further measures to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels.