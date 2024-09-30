"There was no avoiding it" says witness to Sheffield police car crash as officer suffers 'minor injuries'
Both drivers of the cars involved in the smash at the junction of Glossop Road and Upper Hanover Street attended hospital as a precaution.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the officer driving the police car had sustained “minor injuries” but the driver of the VW was not injured.
The police car was responding to an incident at the time of the crash.
One Star reader commented on Facebook that they had seen the collision and added “there was no avoiding it for either car”.
They wrote: “I was there and saw the crash. I heard the sirens a millisecond before the police car collided with the [VW]... It was really bad.”
They added they “hadn’t properly processed the sirens before the sound of the impact”.
Debris could be seen scattered across the southbound side of Upper Hanover Street, near to the pedestrian crossing, after the crash.
The black VW had sustained substantial damage to its front, whilst the police car had been damaged on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The airbags of the VW had inflated.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service deployed a rapid response unit the scene.
In a statement, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Today at 12.45pm, officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Glossop Road, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a marked police car and a Volkswagen Passat were involved in a collision. The officer was responding to an incident at the time of the collision.
“The officer received minor injuries and the driver of the Volkswagen was not injured. Both attended hospital as a precaution.”
Public transport operators confirmed extensive delays through the area as traffic built-up following the incident.
Bus services including the 51, 52a, 95, 95a, 95b, 120 and 120k were affected. All those services were forced to divert via West Street, Rockingham Street, Broad Lane and Brookhill roundabout.
Officers diverted cars travelling southbound on Upper Hanover Street to turn left at the junction and head down Glossop Road and West Street, a manouvre not allowed in normal circumstances.
Traffic could only travel in one direction at a time across the junction, leading to heavy congestion on West Street and Glossop Road.
Traffic slipped onto surrounding roads such as Devonshire Street as motorists tried to navigate the congestion.
Police confirmed at 3.47pm both vehicles had been recovered from the scene.
