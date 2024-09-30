Endcliffe Park flasher: Man in 50s exposes himself in Sheffield park

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Sep 2024, 14:06 BST
Police in Sheffield are appealing for witnesses after two victims were flashed by a man in Endcliffe Park.

It is reported the pair were walking through the park at around 7.30am on September 11, 2024, when a man shouted over to them while exposing himself at the side of the river.

The suspect is described as being in his 50s and was said to have been wearing black joggers and a hoodie. He had short, grey hair and is believed to be roughly 6ft tall.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Officers can be contacted online, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 6 of September 12, 2024.

This incident comes after two similar incidents of indecent exposure were reported in April, 2024. In both instances - one which occured on February 7 of this year and the other on April 10 - victims described a man in his 50s with grey hair.

The two incidents earlier in 2024 both took place in Endcliffe Park.

Officers investigating the two earlier incidents indicated they could be linked, however, there is no such suggestion the September 11 offence is also connected.

