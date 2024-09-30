Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched a search for a missing man, aged nearly 90, who they think could be in South Yorkshire.

Donald Grant, aged 87, has not been seen since Thursday, and he is now at the centre of a search as officers admit to being worried about his welfare.

South Yorkshire Police today appealed for help finding Mr Grant, although the main search is being carried out by West Yorkshire Police.

Police are searching for Donald Grant, who it is thought could be in Barnsley | West Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “West Yorkshire Police believe he may have travelled to the Barnsley area. If you can help, please contact West Yorkshire directly on 101.”

Mr Grant was reported missing in Ossett on Sunday, but the last confirmed sighting of him was leaving the Holiday Inn on Queens Drive, Ossett, at 12.48pm on Thursday (September 26).

He is described as an elderly white man, tall, slim and bald on top with white fluffy hair around the sides.

A CCTV image has been issued of the morning he was last seen when he is wearing a black, woolly hat, navy jacket, black trousers, black boots and black framed glasses and is carrying a red and white bag.

If anyone has seen Donald or has any information that could assist police enquiries to locate him, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat, online or via 101, quoting log 1156 of 29 September. In an emergency, callers should use 999.