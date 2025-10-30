The Harlequin: Popular Sheffield pub thanks fire brigade after 'small fire upstairs' with plans to reopen soon

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:56 GMT
Fire service respond to emergency at Sheffield pub
A popular Sheffield pub has shared it hopes to reopen “very soon” after a fire broke out this afternoon.

Three fire engines rushed to The Harlequin pub on Nursery Street this afternoon (October 30) over reports of an accidental blaze upstairs.

Fire crews were called to The Harlequin in Nursery Street today (October 30) over a small kitchen fire.placeholder image
Fire crews were called to The Harlequin in Nursery Street today (October 30) over a small kitchen fire. | National World

Several offices in a number of historic buildings nearby also evacuated over the incident at around 12.30pm today.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue confirmed the kitchen fire began accidentally and was contained with no injuries.

Now, The Harlequin’s owners have thanked customers and the fire service in an update to its Facebook page.

The post reads: “Everyone is safe, the fire was contained to a small room and has not caused too much damage.

“We need to wait for our electrics and fire alarm to get sorted out and clean up before we’re able to open our doors to you again.

“That will hopefully be this evening but we will keep you posted via our stories.”

“HUGE thanks to the fire brigade and our amazing customers for being so understanding about getting kicked out before their chip butties were ready.”

Nursery Street is located near to Derek Dooley Way, a key route through Sheffield, leading from the Parkway to the city centre, leading to traffic disruption over the cordon.

