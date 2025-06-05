Kelham Island is to host a second annual ‘Pride’ event on Saturday, June 21 - here is everything you need to know.

This free event celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in a day full of fun and folly and is planned to be even bigger and better than last year, which saw around 10,000 attendees, including 600 engaging in the pride march through the streets.

The stage is now set for its return in 2025, offering a wide range of entertainment from live musicians, DJs, drag queens, comedians and guest speakers.

The Kelham Island Pride website states: “We are a community-based charity in partnership with local businesses with a mission to create fun safe spaces delivering progressive, inclusive and respectful events, in the Kelham Island and Neepsend community.”

Kelham Pride in 2024 was a success and is returning to Sheffield later this month

The event will feature acts including Haus GAGA, Electric Blue, Cobalt Tales and King Confuza.

The party commences with a pride parade starting from the Kelham Island Museum and ending at the main stage on Burton Street. But throughout the day there will be loads of acts to see and fun activities for people of all ages, with family friendly event priding itself on being inclusive and catering to all.

With Bipolar Abdul and King Confuza featuring on the main stage there will also be performances to see scattered around the event's partner venues – Peddler, Adlers Bar, Shakespeare, Kelham Kitchen and Wine Bar, Riverside and Harlequin to name just a few.

There will be street food and drinks vendors to keep visitors fed and watered.

The event is due to start at 12.30pm and finishes late into the evening.