The Harlequin: Blaze breaks out at Sheffield pub off major road causing traffic disruption
The fire is believed to have started at The Harlequin pub on Nursery Street, on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre, shortly before 12.30pm this afternoon (Thursday, October 30, 2025).
Reports from the scene suggest the blaze has been contained, and the owners are currently waiting to learn the extent of the damage.
As our pictures from the scene show, three fire crews have been sent out to the scene, coming from Central and Rivelin stations.
Due to Nursery Street being located near to Derek Dooley Way - a key route through Sheffield, leading from the Parkway to the city centre - the cordon from the emergency service response is causing traffic disruption.
Buses have been diverted, and traffic is building in the area.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson told The Star: “Three fire crews from Central and Rivelin stations were called out to a premise on Nursery Street, Sheffield at 12:27pm.
“There was a fire in a kitchen area which is believed to have started accidentally.
“There were no reports of any casualties.
“Crews will be leaving the incident soon.”
More to follow.