This is the scene off a busy Sheffield road this afternoon, after a fire broke out at a pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire is believed to have started at The Harlequin pub on Nursery Street, on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre, shortly before 12.30pm this afternoon (Thursday, October 30, 2025).

Reports from the scene suggest the blaze has been contained, and the owners are currently waiting to learn the extent of the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire is believed to have started at The Harlequin pub on Nursery Street earlier this afternoon (Thursday, October 30, 2025) | Alastair Ulke

As our pictures from the scene show, three fire crews have been sent out to the scene, coming from Central and Rivelin stations.

Due to Nursery Street being located near to Derek Dooley Way - a key route through Sheffield, leading from the Parkway to the city centre - the cordon from the emergency service response is causing traffic disruption.

Buses have been diverted, and traffic is building in the area.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson told The Star: “Three fire crews from Central and Rivelin stations were called out to a premise on Nursery Street, Sheffield at 12:27pm.

“There was a fire in a kitchen area which is believed to have started accidentally.

“There were no reports of any casualties.

“Crews will be leaving the incident soon.”

More to follow.