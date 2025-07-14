Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a Sheffield flat block this morning.

Crews were scrambled to the property on Tennyson Road, Walkley, following a call at 9.34am.

Firefighters battled to extinguish a blaze that broke out in the first floor flat of a property on Tennyson Road, in Walkley, Sheffield, at around 9.35am on July 13. | National World

Officers arrived to find smoke pouring out of a first-floor flat.

One resident on the street, Chris Cumberpatch, told The Star how he believes two postal workers were the first to act and call 999.

He said: “I heard alarms going off, but didn’t initially think anything of it, came to have a look and there was all this smoke coming from opposite.

“The smoke was really pungent, and had this chemical smell to it.

“A postwoman going past acted really quickly and called 999, and the postman in the van was also quick thinking and called the emergency services.”

Photos show how the first floor apartment of the flat block has been left blackened and smoke damaged. | National World

Residents were able to evacuate the flat block, including one who ran out in “just a towel.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: “Crews from Central and Rivelin were called today at 9.34am to a property fire on Tennyson Road, Sheffield.

“On arrival firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire located on the first floor.

"Two people, who self-evacuated, were transported to hospital as a precaution.

"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation."