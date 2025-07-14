Tennyson Road: Two people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in first floor of Sheffield flat block
Crews were scrambled to the property on Tennyson Road, Walkley, following a call at 9.34am.
Officers arrived to find smoke pouring out of a first-floor flat.
One resident on the street, Chris Cumberpatch, told The Star how he believes two postal workers were the first to act and call 999.
He said: “I heard alarms going off, but didn’t initially think anything of it, came to have a look and there was all this smoke coming from opposite.
“The smoke was really pungent, and had this chemical smell to it.
“A postwoman going past acted really quickly and called 999, and the postman in the van was also quick thinking and called the emergency services.”
Residents were able to evacuate the flat block, including one who ran out in “just a towel.”
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: “Crews from Central and Rivelin were called today at 9.34am to a property fire on Tennyson Road, Sheffield.
“On arrival firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire located on the first floor.
"Two people, who self-evacuated, were transported to hospital as a precaution.
"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation."
