Classic Ibiza charms Chatsworth with Balearic beats and sunshineLASSIC IBIZA CHARMS CHATSWORTH WITH BALEARIC BEATS AND SUNSHINE

Classic Ibiza returned to the stunning grounds of Chatsworth House on Saturday 12 July, delighting thousands of Derbyshire partygoers with over five hours of Balearic-infused house music. The second concert of the show’s 10th anniversary tour saw Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), conducted by Stephen Hussey, perform a “best of” set of over 50 house classics. The concert also featured Classic Ibiza debutants, London Community Gospel Choir (LCGC), who added their soulful and uplifting vocals to a number of tracks during the evening.

Concertgoer, Christine Fisher summed upped the crowd’s reaction perfectly on Classic Ibiza’s social channels: “Absolutely amazing night, we all sang and danced our hearts out! Well done to all concerned, you were absolutely fabulous!!”

Gates opened at 5.30pm, and as the audience settled into the family-friendly vibe over their picnics, they enjoyed a soundtrack of Afro/Latin-infused house, expertly mixed by DJ Jose Luis, a former Pacha Ibiza resident. Towards the end of his set, he was joined on stage by LCGC for a live mash-up of gospel-inspired tracks, including a cappella version of Joe Smooth’s Promised Land and Clivillés and Cole’s A Deeper Love, which featured the one-and-only Aretha Franklin on the original recording.

At 8pm, USO and DJ Goldierocks took centre stage for the Ghost Ship Sundowner Set, with the BPM taking a noticeable uptick. Beginning appropriately with Fatboy Slim’s Right Here, Right Now, USO were joined by LCGC for a spine-tingling rendition of eight classic tracks, including Gypsy Woman by Crystal Waters and Sunchyme by Dario G. LCGC are one of the world’s most in-demand choirs, having recorded with a veritable who’s who of popular music, including Adele, Blur and Madonna.

Classic Ibiza audience enjoy their picnics in the sunshine

USO, who have collaborated with the likes of Groove Armada and Robert Miles, took a short break at 9pm, leaving the Chatsworth audience in the capable hands of party-starter extraordinaire, DJ Goldierocks. She mixed up a storm of deep house anthems, setting the scene perfectly for what was to come.

As night fell, and the grounds of Chatsworth House transformed into magical, alfresco nightclub, USO returned to the stage at 9.30pm for the Dance Set. Accompanied by an awesome laser and light show, the crowd partied to USO’s breathtaking orchestral performance, featuring Born Slippy by Underworld, Encore Une Fois by Sash! and Waiting All Night by Rudimental.

The audience was then treated to a fitting encore of two of Classic Ibiza’s most popular tracks. Saving the best for last, USO went out on high to Insomnia by Faithless and Sandstorm by Darude. The concert ended at 11pm.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward comments: “What a way to mark our return to the glorious, sun-kissed grounds of Chatsworth House and continue our 10th anniversary celebrations in style.

London Community Gospel Choir perform with DJ Jose Luis

“A massive thank you to the thousands of you that partied with us – you definitely embraced the Classic Ibiza vibe. A huge shout out also goes to the ever-fabulous Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by the wonderful Stephen Hussey, and our DJs – Goldierocks and Jose Luis. Then of course, there’s London Community Gospel Choir… The positive energy and soul that you bring has taken Classic Ibiza to a whole new level. You blew us away!”

Classic Ibiza, sponsored by Adnams Ghost Ship, is proud to support Chatsworth House Trust and Ashgate Hospice. To be the first to hear about Classic Ibiza’s 2026 tour dates, sign-up here: www.classicibiza.co.uk/chatsworth/keep-in-touch.