Westbourne Biz Kids raise more than £1,600 for St Luke’s Hospice

Sheffield’s Westbourne School has marked the end of the school year with a £1,655 donation to St Luke’s Hospice.

Children at the Broomhill independent school have been taking part in St Luke’s Biz Kids, the unique annual opportunity for city primary schools and businesses to work together in support of St Luke’s Hospice.

Schools are provided with a special £100 seed fund - sponsored by Active Kids Sport Sheffield - and the young entrepreneurs then have to make the money grow and raise as much as possible for St Luke’s patient care.

“We were absolutely thrilled to welcome Katie Fielding, the St Luke’s Community and Events Fundraising Manager,” said Westbourne Junior School Head Matthew Hawker.

Katie Fielding receives a cheque from the Westbourne Biz Kids.

“We presented Katie with an impressive £1655.92, a fantastic sum raised by our Junior School children through the brilliant St Luke's Biz Kids initiative!”

The children ran a variety of fun and creative business ventures, including a sponsored walk, movie night and even a super comfy pyjama day,

“Their entrepreneurial spirit was on full display and we're so proud of everyone's hard work and generosity, making a real difference for St Luke’s,” said Mr Hawker.

The Biz Kids Champion Award, which will be presented later this year, will go to the school that raises the most amount of money for St Luke’s, while the Biz Kids Enterprise Award will be awarded to the school that delivers the best presentation and demonstrates how each key learning objective was met throughout the project.

Finally, the Biz Kids Hero Award will be awarded to a star pupil from each school that has excelled in the Biz Kids project, demonstrating both fundraising and entrepreneurial skills such as initiative, determination and drive.