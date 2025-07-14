A document which would appear to detail an eye-watering list of financial sums owed by Sheffield Wednesday has done the rounds this weekend - and has made its way into the media.

The document - which reads as a run-down of debts overdue and owed to the likes of HMRC, players and four other clubs - is said to have been produced as part of talks over a prospective takeover of Wednesday. As reported by The Sun over the weekend, it suggests a total debt of a touch over £4.72m. A separate but apparently linked screenshotted image appears to show the signatures of chairman Dejphon Chansiri and Francesco Guardascione - one of the new names reportedly heading up a consortium interested in purchasing the club.

Rumour and social media misinformation has surrounded the conversation around the sale process at Wednesday and The Star has so far been unable to fully verify the legitimacy of the documents, though Monday morning reports from local media on Humberside detailing a ‘five-figure’ sum owed to Hull City for the transfer of Mallik Wilks would certainly tally with the content of the ‘leaked’ document.

Mallik Wilks was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the 2024/25 season. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Images of the documents in question have been sent back and forth between a large number of Sheffield Wednesday fans since the back end of last week. If the content is genuine - as is suggested by subsequent reports in The Sun and in the Hull Daily Mail - the making of its way into the public domain raises further questions as to the professionalism and process in place around the potential sale of the football club. It would also beg the question of from which side of negotiations the items were leaked and if done so deliberately - to what motive?

It’s a process that has been described as ‘the most unusual’ acquisition process one experienced business intermediary has ever experienced. The same intermediary questioned the benefit of such an open forum, telling The Star: “There will always be speculation in football but I have been shocked about how all of this has been played out in detail on social media, on forums, in the media. I think that has caused more damage than good... I can honestly say that in all my time in this space and being around this sort of thing, I’ve never seen a deal pan out so publicly and as negatively as this. It’s bizarre.”

The documents provide a side note to a spirit of continued chaos at S6. Having previously made clear he saw his future continuing elsewhere, manager Danny Röhl is believed to have reported for duty at the club’s Middlewood Road training base having missed the first weeks of their pre-season programme, while speculation continues to gather pace on the possibility of a takeover from owner Dejphon Chansiri.