A teenage boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he collided with a car followed by a lorry in Sheffield.

Ecclesall Road was shut by police for hours today (June 26) following the serious collision at around 8.30am near the car park for Co-Op by Greystones Road.

South Yorkshire Police has now revealed the terrifying incident saw a boy, aged 16, collide with a car while on his bicycle which then launched him into the path of an oncoming lorry.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information, witnesses and footage following a serious collision on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield that has left a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries.

“It is reported that a 16-year-old boy was riding a bike down Ecclesall Road towards Hunters Bar when he collided with a black Volkswagen Golf before colliding with a heavy goods vehicle.

“The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene following the collision and are cooperating with our enquiries.”

An air ambulance landed on nearby Endcliffe Park shortly afterwards, but the boy was taken to hospital in a land ambulance.

Officers say he is remains in hospital this evening in a critical condition.

The spokesperson said: “We would urge anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone with relevant information or footage to please contact us.

“You can call us on 101, quoting incident number 198 of 26 June 2025 or report information to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

“If you wish to report information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Ecclesall Road has since reopened.

It is reported several gymgoers from the nearby UBX rushed to help the teenager after the crash by stopping traffic and bringing a defibrillator from the premises.