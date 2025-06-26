Watch: Video shows police and air ambulance on scene after serious collision on Ecclesall Road
Video taken this morning shows emergency services on the scene after a major police incident on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.
Footage shows the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in Encliffe Park this morning, as well as police officers at the scene dealing with the incident.
The incident is described as a road traffic collision and police have closed the road while they deal with it.
Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day.
