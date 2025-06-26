Video taken this morning shows emergency services on the scene after a major police incident on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in Encliffe Park this morning, as well as police officers at the scene dealing with the incident.

The incident is described as a road traffic collision and police have closed the road while they deal with it.

You can see the video here.

Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day.