Ecclesall Road: Heroic gymgoers helped casualty at scene of major collision on major Sheffield road
Police are still on the scene and an air ambulance was called earlier in response to the rush hour crash.
It is understood that a car, lorry and bike were involved in the collision.
Police have closed off the road between Greystones Road and Huntington Tower junction in both directions, but before emergency services arrived passers-by rushed to the scene to help.
People at the scene shared with The Star that those on the street, including a doctor and staff at the nearby UBX Sheffield gym, rushed to the victim’s aid.
They helped stop traffic and brought a defibrillator from the gym while waiting for medics to arrive and take over.
One woman said she was ‘very impressed’ by how people had come to the individual’s aid.
Follow our live blog for updates on the incident throughout the day.
