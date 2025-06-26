There was a large emergency services response to a collision on Ecclesall Road following an incident at around 8.23am today.
A casualty involved in the crash has been taken to hospital by road ambulance, The Star understands.
See below for everything we know about this unfolding incident.
1. Air ambulance lands on Endcliffe Park
An air ambulance landed on Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park at around 8.40am today (June 26) following the collision on Ecclesall Road, with a 999 called placed at 8.26am. | National World
2. Yorkshire Ambulance Service
A statement from Yorkshire Ambulance Service reads: "We received an emergency call at 8.26am this morning (Thursday 26 June) to report a road traffic collision on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield. A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including an ambulance and the air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed by road to hospital." | National World
3. Police cordon
A large cordon is in place on Ecclesall Road, close to the UBX Gym, near the junction with Greystones Road. | National World
4. Collision involving a lorry and bicycle
The Star understands the collision involved a lorry, a bicycle and possibly a car. | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.