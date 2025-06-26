Ecclesall Road: Everything we know about major Sheffield crash involving lorry, car and bicycle

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:59 BST

Here is everything we know so far about a major crash in Sheffield reportedly involving a lorry, a car and a bicycle.

There was a large emergency services response to a collision on Ecclesall Road following an incident at around 8.23am today.

A casualty involved in the crash has been taken to hospital by road ambulance, The Star understands.

Follow The Star’s live blog on the incident here.

See below for everything we know about this unfolding incident.

An air ambulance landed on Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park at around 8.40am today (June 26) following the collision on Ecclesall Road, with a 999 called placed at 8.26am.

1. Air ambulance lands on Endcliffe Park

A statement from Yorkshire Ambulance Service reads: "We received an emergency call at 8.26am this morning (Thursday 26 June) to report a road traffic collision on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield. A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including an ambulance and the air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed by road to hospital."

2. Yorkshire Ambulance Service

A large cordon is in place on Ecclesall Road, close to the UBX Gym, near the junction with Greystones Road.

3. Police cordon

The Star understands the collision involved a lorry, a bicycle and possibly a car.

4. Collision involving a lorry and bicycle

