Swinton crash: Two patients in hospital and ambulances on scene following two car collision in Rotherham
Emergency services have closed Warren Vale, between the roundabout for Rockingham Road and Wentworth Road, in Swinton today (Tuesday, September 24) following the crash at around 6.40am this morning.
South Yorkshire Police says the collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Hyundai, and two ambulances were reportedly sent to the scene.
Two casualties have been taken to hospital - one to Rotherham Hospital and one to Northern General.
Traffic in Swinton was severely impacted following the collision this morning, with heavy congestion on nearby Blackamoor Road and Wentworth Road as a result.
A spokesperson for SYP said it is expected Warren Vale will be closed for a lengthy period today while emergency services work on the scene.
The spokesperson said: “We were called today at shortly before 6.50am to reports of a road traffic collision on Warren Vale, Swinton.
“It is reported that the collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Hyundai. Warren Vale is currently closed between the roundabout for Rockingham Road and the roundabout for Wentworth Road while emergency services work at the scene.
“We are expecting the road to remain closed for a period of time and are asking drivers to avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.”
Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were also called to the scene over reports of a vehicle fire, but reportedly left with 20 minutes as “no fire service action was needed,” according to a spokesperson.
