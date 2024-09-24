High Green, S35: Burst water main causing water outage in Sheffield neighbourhood this morning
The incident is in place in the High Green area of the city, affecting people living in the S35 postcode.
Yorkshire Water first received reports of the incident at around 5.30am this morning (Tuesday, September 24, 2024), with teams arriving at around 6am.
A statement on the firm’s website reads: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because of a burst water main.
“We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.
“Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”
When asked for further information on how long the disruption is likely to last for, a Yorkshire Water spokesperson confirmed their team is working on fixing the burst water main.
