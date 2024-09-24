Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two more men have been jailed for their part in the Rotherham riots, after one threw missiles and another rocked a police van with officers inside.

Daniel Kendall was the first to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (September 23, 2024).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The 21-year-old was seen throwing missiles at officers several times throughout the day.

Rioters Ross Hart (left) and Daniel Kendall were both jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held yesterday (September 23, 2024) | Submit

“Kendall was arrested after a member of the public identified him following a media appeal.

“Despite CCTV stills showing him at the disorder, when questioned Kendall denied the man in the images were him.

“Although he maintained his innocence when questioned by officers, Kendall pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Yesterday, Daniel Kendall, of Sandymount Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.”

Also appearing at Sheffield Crown Court was Ross Hart, who was seen rocking a police van containing officers – leaving them fearing for their safety.

“The 29-year-old was also recorded damaging an air conditioning unit at the hotel. Following his arrest, Hart showed no remorse and answered no comment to all questions.

“After entering a guilty plea at an early hearing, Ross Hart, of Rose Grove, Wombwell, was jailed for two years and ten months,” the South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added.