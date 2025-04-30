South Yorkshire Police officer caught driving at 107mph in 60mph zone faces misconduct hearing
Police Constable Luke Meakin of South Yorkshire Police is set to go before a misconduct panel on Friday, May 2, 2025.
Documents published by the force, detailing PC Meakin’s alleged conduct, state: “On 21st May 2024 the officer drove a motor vehicle at a speed of 107 mph in a 60 mph speed limit area.
“The officer was subsequently disqualified from driving for a period of 3 months, on 15th January 2025.”
Should PC Meakin’s conduct be proven, it would amount to a “breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct,” the documents state.
Detailing the “purpose” of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to “show” that their “disciplinary system is open and transparent.”
It is also to demonstrate that the force does “hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions,” the force’s guidance states.
Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.
