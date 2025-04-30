Man charged with shop robberies and blade offences in Sheffield

A man has been charged over four shop robberies in Sheffield.

25-year-old Hamze Awfarah has been charged over offences alleged to have taken place at stores across Sheffield in February and March, including in the Arbourthorne and city centre areas.

He is also accused of threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed Mr Awfarah is charged with four counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, burglary, four counts of threatening a person with a blade in a public place, and possessing a knife in a public place

Mr Awfarah, of Southend Road, Manor, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 charged with the offences.

He was remanded into custody at the conclusion of the hearing.

Mr Awfarah is now scheduled to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

